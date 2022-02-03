National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 469,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,978. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

