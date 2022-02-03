National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,952 shares.The stock last traded at $213.84 and had previously closed at $213.87.
The stock has a market capitalization of $783.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.92.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter.
About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
