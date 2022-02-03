National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,952 shares.The stock last traded at $213.84 and had previously closed at $213.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $783.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.92.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

