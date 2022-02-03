Natixis Buys New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Natixis bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,229,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,000. Natixis owned about 0.34% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 301.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,071 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,148 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

