Natixis Investment Managers International Has $286,000 Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average is $178.71.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

