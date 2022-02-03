Natixis Investment Managers International Has $343,000 Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYRX opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.