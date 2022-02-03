Natixis Investment Managers International Has $445,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Splunk were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Splunk by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 78,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $120.80 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $177.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

