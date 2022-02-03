Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Crane were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 22.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 81.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Crane by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Crane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

CR opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.25. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.