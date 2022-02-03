Natixis Makes New $78.49 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 477,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,697,000 after acquiring an additional 142,124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 406,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 141,670 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.84 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.