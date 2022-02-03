Natixis Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Natixis increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018,912 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.50% of Carnival Co. & worth $121,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.8% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

