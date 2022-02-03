Natixis Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 117,871 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Netflix were worth $102,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 57,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 198,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $429.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

