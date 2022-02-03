Natixis Takes $68.92 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,917,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.42% of UDR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UDR by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.