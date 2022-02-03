Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 2.48%.
Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.49. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.75.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
