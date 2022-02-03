Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.49. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Natural Health Trends worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

