Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,315,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSRGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Nestlé in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $1,503,000.

Nestlé stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $129.04. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $143.92.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.