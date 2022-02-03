Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after purchasing an additional 177,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $429.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

