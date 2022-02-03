NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 325,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,867. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

