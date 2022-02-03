NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados Sells 7,500 Shares

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Szabados also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

