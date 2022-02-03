Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.