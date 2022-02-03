Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00104652 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

