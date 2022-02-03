New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. 558,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,308. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

