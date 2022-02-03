New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 4% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price traded up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 213,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,159,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.01.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
