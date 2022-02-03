New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 4% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price traded up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 213,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,159,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after buying an additional 25,962,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after buying an additional 23,101,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

