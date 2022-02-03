News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect News to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39. News has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in News stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

