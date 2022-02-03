Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares during the period. Inotiv comprises about 1.9% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $22,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Inotiv by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $529.16 million, a PE ratio of -184.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

