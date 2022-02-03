Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,335 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSC. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

TSC opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.16.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

