Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 216,563 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,563 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises 1.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.35% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

MTSI opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $92,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,987 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

