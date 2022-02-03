Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 21,846 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,846 shares during the quarter. NMI accounts for about 1.1% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NMI by 10.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

