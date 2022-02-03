Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of LGI Homes worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

LGIH opened at $125.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.07. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

