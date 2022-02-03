Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading Up 0.9%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.32. 4,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 25,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

NXH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.40.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.8299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

