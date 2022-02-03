NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Cut by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.4% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. 90,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,194,818. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

