NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,892.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO David William Sides acquired 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.