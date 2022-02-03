NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 13,100 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 72.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $428.42 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $354.17 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

