NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.