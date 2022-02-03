NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $113.71 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.71.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

