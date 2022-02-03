NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $17.05 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4,485.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TopBuild by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,057,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.63.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $235.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.65 and a 200-day moving average of $238.02. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

