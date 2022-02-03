NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 13,037 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

