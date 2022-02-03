NFJ Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AGNC Investment worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.47 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

