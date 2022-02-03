NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 5,411 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SRE stock opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

