NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 57,562 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,562 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

