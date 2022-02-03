NFT Alley (ALLEY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,159.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $30,484.33 and $38,159.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.57 or 0.07241031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.97 or 0.99711375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054464 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

