NFTLootBox Market Cap Achieves $852,209.08 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $852,209.08 and $44,500.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $37.71 or 0.00102283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.33 or 0.07107276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,718.67 or 0.99594043 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00055037 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

