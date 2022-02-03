Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Up 2.5%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) shares were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

