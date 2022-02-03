NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.73

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 53931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

