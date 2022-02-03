NiSource Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,329 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.71. 408,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,121. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

