Noah G. Levy Acquires 12,963 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 12,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MACK opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.83.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
