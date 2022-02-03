Noah G. Levy Acquires 12,963 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 12,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MACK opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 257,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

