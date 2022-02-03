Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.08 ($6.84).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

