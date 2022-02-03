Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

NMR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Nomura from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,807,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 140,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 173,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nomura by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 41.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 234,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

