Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 108,362 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,176. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $386.53 million, a PE ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

