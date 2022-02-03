Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 108,362 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,176. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $386.53 million, a PE ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.
