North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.82

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $14.87. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 17,115 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
The company has a market cap of $443.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.
North American Construction Group Company Profile (NYSE:NOA)
North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.
