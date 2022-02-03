Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Up 3.8%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 59,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Northern Vertex Mining from C$3.60 to C$2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Northern Vertex Mining alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.