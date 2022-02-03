Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.