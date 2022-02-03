Northland Securities Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $77.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

MXL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. 49,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 21,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 470.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

